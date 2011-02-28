Oscar Fashion 2011: Top 5 Red Carpet Trends

Black Swan/White Swan: So, there was bound to be at least one Black Swan-themed dress at the Oscars, right? Well, it looks like Sharon Stone is the one who decided to go that route, with Hilary Swank in a feathery Gucci close behind. One of Anne Hathaway's costume changesa custom black Vivienne Westwood, to be exactwas really giving me Black Swan as well.

As a foil, there were plenty of "white swans," with Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman, Celine Dion and more wearing the light shade.