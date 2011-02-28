Oscar Fashion 2011: Top 5 Red Carpet Trends

You’ve probably formed your opinions about which stars were the best dressed at the Oscars last night, but after a full day of scanning, analyzing and criticizing red carpet photos, we’ve noticed a few of the evening’s trends. Hollywood stylists must have some sort of ESP, because when seven stars show up wearing crimson gownsand almost as many wearing nude, sparkly onesyou know that you’ve nailed it. Here are the top five fashion trends from the 2011 Academy Awards, AKA the main inspirations for prom dresses everywhere this coming April.
Sparkly nude: It seemed like one star after the other arrived in a shimmering nude numberfirst came Hailey Steinfeld in Marchesa, then Halle Berry in (again) Marchesa, and Gwyneth Paltrow changed into a flesh-colored gown for her Country Strong performance.
Ladies in red: I counted at least seven red dresses last night, including Sandra Bullock's Vera Wang, Penelope Cruz's L'Wren Scott, and Florence Welch's gorgeous performance dress. Red is always a risky choice since it might clash with the carpet, but most of these sirens easily pulled it off.
Black Swan/White Swan: So, there was bound to be at least one Black Swan-themed dress at the Oscars, right? Well, it looks like Sharon Stone is the one who decided to go that route, with Hilary Swank in a feathery Gucci close behind. One of Anne Hathaway's costume changesa custom black Vivienne Westwood, to be exactwas really giving me Black Swan as well.
As a foil, there were plenty of "white swans," with Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman, Celine Dion and more wearing the light shade.
Statement earrings: There is never a shortage of bling at the Oscars, but seeing diamond after diamond can get a little stale (no offense, Cartier). Luckily stars like Gwyneth, Natalie and Reece took a different route and introduced some color and personality into their looks in the form of statement earrings.
Purple passion: This royal hue was surprisingly popular on the red carpet last night, in all different shades. Marisa Tomei's dress was not my favorite, but I am a fan of the deep purple color. Mila Kunis looked stunning in lavender, and Natalie Portman was glowing in plum Rodarte. There were also a couple of cobalt gowns, including Anne Hathaway's Armani Privé that she wore halfway through the show.