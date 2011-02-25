Oscar 2011 Predictions From My Dad, The Actor

When it comes to Oscar knowledge, I know no one better to turn to for reinforcement than my dear old dad. I come from a household where “Merry Oscmas” is a commonplace salutation and a 5 course dinner is served to a packed house during the live coverage. In fact, our yearly Oscar poll has become a longstanding tradition. The standard attendees are a slew of reformed actors, and the competition can get a bit cut throat. I didn’t think it would be fair to keep all of this insider knowledge to myself. Read on, and enjoy! Emily Finkbinder

First off, lets get something straight, the decision last year to revert back to a 10 nomination Best Picture designation is bogus. Its based on economy and not merit. The occasion in which there are truly 10 worthy contenders for the top prize is rare, and this years roster is a case in point for reverting back to 5 films worthy of consideration. The films cited for designation this year are good films, but are they truly worthy of the appellation of best picture? However, at the moment, The Social Network appears to be the logical choice, with The Kings Speech perhaps offering some competition.

The Kings Speech has prestige and costumes and British accents and a protagonist with a handicap: a winning Oscar combo. But it sort of lacks social relevance and scope. The Social Network has these elements in Golden Boy Spades plus the relentless self-promotion of producer Scott Rudin and scenarist Aaron Sorkin to keep the Academy voters abreast of just how important a picture this is. If you didnt realize the film was SIGNIFICANT, theyll be happy to clue you in.

In the race for Best Actor, its Colin Firths special moment, plus hes good. Mr. Firth was overlooked last year when he was singularly significant in A Single Man. That year he lost when Jeff Brides boozed his way through Crazy Heart, looking pungent and unkempt, yet ultimately, redemptive; the Academy loves that too. This year the Oscar Folk can feel justified in awarding the statuette to Firth because he too triumphs over adversity like Bridges, thus allowing the voters to feel good about themselves and not too guilty over last years bypass. Theres a long precedent in this genre of winning performances over the last several years, and Firth is likely to join the parade: Jon Voight in Coming Home, Dustin Hoffman in Rain Main, William Hurt in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot, Tom Hanks in Philadelphia, and Geoffrey Rush in Shine were all faced with perceived obstacles.

Natalie Portman will win as Best Actress. She played mad as a hatter, did some of her own dancing, had nice balletic arm movements, plucked feathers and grew webbed feet. Shes young, pretty, impossibly thin, and pregnant. Shes a star of the moment and Oscar glory may not come her way again. So give it to her!

Speaking of lunacy, we hope Christian Bale is dusting off his mantelpiece to make way for his supporting actor award for The Fighter. Hollywood frowns upon some of his bad boy behavior, so awarding him the prize will allow for altruism. He punished his body in preparation and attacked the role full throttle. Best of all, toward the end of the picture, he has a Tender Moment. Hes got talent even if Hollywood does consider him to be a Major Pain.

Supporting actress gets interesting. There are several strong performances but Melissa Leo in The Fighter transcends trailer trash, bad hair and amazing white go-go boots to imbue her role with a complexity that belies the meretricious. Plus shes a past overlooked nominee, and she had tough times earlier in her career having to deal with a whacked-out John Heard.

Best Animated Film: just give it to Toy Story 3 and ask no further questions.

Many categories are too obscure to know much about unless youre in Los Angeles and have been to special screenings or youve been mailed a DVD because youre in SAG or an Academy member: Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Animated Short, Best Short Film Live Action, if youre in an Oscar pool, pick the title you like best, and go with it!

Best Song? Why do they even bother? Most of them are stinko. This category made sense decades ago, now its just tedious. Thank goodness they decided to forego the deadly renderings last year. Lets hope this is a precedent that does endure.

Best Score: True Grit made effective and epic use of traditional hymns and melodies, but The Social Network has a lock on this one.

Best Costume Design: Look to a period film like The Kings Speech for this one. For some reason the Academy feels that if its long ago and far away, its gotta be good. What about the sometimes more subtle nuances of modern design? That doesnt get recognized too often. Long gowns and feathered hats make for Oscars.

The bottom line is that there are so many considerations beyond merit, that selecting award winners in any given year, especially in the top categories, becomes something more of a matter of the heart than a matter of the head.

So have a party, go to a bar and watch it all on the big screen TV, engage in off track betting, and enjoy the Big Os for the spectacle they rightfully have come to be and perhaps always were.

T.G. Finkbinder