The Winter Coat That Broke The Internet Last Year Is On Sale For $100 Off

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the jacket we’ve all seen, some of us have bought and all of us have clicked on. The Orolay winter jacket first made headlines in 2018, but it hasn’t faded into anonymity just yet. Three years later, this quilted puffer still tops the Amazon best-seller list and it’s just as coveted as ever. Oh, and now it’s on sale!

When it comes to standing the test of time, the Orolay Down Jacket is a step above the rest. Oversized is still in, baby, especially in the comfy, cozy year that is 2020. This puffer boasts ribbon tassels and ribbed knit cuffs, giving the jacket a sophisticated look. The coat also offers plenty of colorways and fur trim options—12 to be exact!—so you can find the combo that really suits your style. It isn’t just fashionable, though.

The inside of the jacket is coated in a soft wool and the puffy layer is stuffed with duck down. It strikes the difficult balance of being reasonably lightweight and super warm at the same time. You won’t freeze walking around outside this winter, but you also won’t overheat while you shop at Trader Joe’s. Some Amazon reviewers even claim they’re able to wear just T-shirts under this coat while out and about, even in frigid temps.

Speaking of reviews! This jacket has more than 12,000 ratings on Amazon, which I don’t have to tell you is a lot, and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. If you need another reason to try out this jacket, let’s talk about the sale: it’s usually $246.99, and right now, it’s only $149.99. You’ll save $97 bucks on an almost $250 winter jacket. That’s a steal—especially if you’re on the hunt for a new winter coat.

Read on for a few of our favorite Orolay coat colorways, as well as some helpful shopper reviews to consider before buying.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Although the secret might be out about this oversized jacket , it’s still worth investing in for the compliments alone. Plus, it has special zippers on the side that you can unzip, which gives you more freedom to take long strides.

“I saw this on a lightning deal during the holiday season and thought it was so unique I had to have it!!” Shopper Suzi writes in her review. “Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite!! I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love this coat, love everything about it! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, ‘I love your coat!!'”

Before you rush to add this coat to your cart, make sure you check out Orolay’s sizing chart. It’s meant to be oversized, but you still want a good fit, or it won’t do its job of keeping you toasty.

“If you’re in search of a high quality, durable coat, look no further!” Shopper Christina writes. “My friend recommended this coat, and I am so grateful I purchased this! was hesitant to purchase at first, bc I like to try things on.. but I’m super happy I did! The coat length comes to my mid thigh, and runs big, so I would size down. The extra small is not fitting by any means, so if you’re in search of a tight fitting coat this would not be a good fit. With that being said, I can still wear a thick sweater underneath and have room. This coat is sooo warm, it feels really light but it’s really really warm & durable which is perfect for NYC winters.”