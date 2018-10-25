Orlando Bloom Trolled Katy Perry for Being ‘Thirsty’ for Shirtless Justin Bieber

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. But there’s one person who could come between them: Justin Bieber.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday in the best way possible: by taking a selfie next to a shirtless poster of Justin Bieber. The picture, which was shared on Perry’s Instagram with the caption “teen idol/american idol,” featured the American Idol judge next to a life-size poster of Bieber with his shirt open. The Instagram showed Perry posing next to the picture as shirtless Bieber looked down on her.

As a birthday present to his girlfriend, Bloom commented on the picture, trolling Perry for her crush on the 24-year-old pop star. What did he comment exactly? One word: Thirsty. Perry didn’t respond to the comment, but it didn’t take long for fans and accounts like, @commentsbycelebs, to screenshot Bloom’s comment and share it on Instagram.

Presents are cool and all. But how many of us has a movie-star boyfriend who trolls our selfies with Justin Bieber? HBD, Katy.