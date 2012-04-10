Good News For Tavi: Orla Kiely & Uniqlo Are Teaming Up For Another Collab

Uniqlo thought their last collaboration with Orla Kiely was so nice that they decided to do it twice.

The Japanese is once again teaming up with Orla Kiely to bring you the Irish designer’s stylishly colorful prints at Uniqlo’s affordable prices.

Orla Kiely is famous for the bright, whimsical prints that are instantly recognizable, even if you hadn’t known before who was behind them. And when you combine these prints with Uniqlo’s japanese aesthetic, you get some positively adorable spring dresses, tops and scarves.

You can find the products from the first round of the Orla Kiely for Uniqlo collaboration online now, but the renewal has been confirmed today, so looks like you’ll be able to find even more print-heavy pieces at your local Uniqlo.