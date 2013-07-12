See the Original Titanic (12,465 Feet Underwater) For $60,000

Sure you’ve watched James Cameron’s Titanic about 101 times, but what could be better than experiencing the actual Titanic yourself? Luxury concierge service Bluefish is now offering an expedition to the underwater site of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Sea. All you need is $59,680 and a sense of adventure.

First you’ll fly to Newfoundland and spend a couple of days at sea on the Akademik Keldysh, which is owned and managed by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology based in Moscow. A deep-sea submersible will bring you under the sea to see the Titanic shipwreck, 12,465 feet underwater, when the weather permits.

There are only 20 spots available on-board the ship and the money earned from the tickets is going towards paying for the costs incurred by the Shirshov Institute’s scientific research. The Russian MI submersible, which is what takes you to see the Titanic is able to contain two passengers and one pilot for a trip that lasts between 11 to 12 hours. The external lights of the submersible help the divers to see the various features of the great Titanic as well as some personal items like shoes and bags.

Seriously, does it get any cooler than that?

For more information visit thebluefish.com.