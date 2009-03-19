Original Sprouse Sketches

Stephen Sprouse is getting a lot of attention this year- most notably as a result of Marc Jacobs’ resurrection of Sprouse’s logo for Louis Vuitton. Things were not always so green for the late artist, however.

Back in 1991, he moved into the Chateau Marmont for a month, but when he checked out he didn’t have the money to pay the bill. Andre Balzas agreed to accept designs for apparel for the hotel in exchange.

Recently someone was going through the attic and found the 6 original sketches, all signed and dated. This sounds almost too good to be true, but we’ll take it.

The 6 sketches are scattered about the internet on different sites as a sort of Stephen Sprouse scavenger hunt. I found 3, but if you find the rest- share the links!