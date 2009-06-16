The Original Marlboro Man…

Featured in a prominent place in my home is this photo of my grandfather on his ranch, in Kansas, in the 60’s. You know how everyone is always looking for the perfect pair of jeans? He created his as he worked the land. It was back breaking, I know firsthand, from all of my visits to the ranch over the years.

One of the most vivid memories I have from my childhood is his coming in for dinner after a long day working with cattle in his worn jeans, work shirt, and cowboy boots. The hat he has on in this photo is now frayed around the edges from age.

My grandfather is probably looking down at me and laughing as I buy my FAVORITE pair of jeans that are perfectly worn from Simon Miller. They have none of the freaky washes; they are just perfectly worn in with a traditional cut, nothing too trendy. Whenever I wear them I think of my grandfather and all the good times we spent on his ranch and how fashion is so much a part of our past.