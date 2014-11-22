Original Butt-Bearer Jennifer Aniston Talks Kim Kardashian

Back in 1996, when “Friends” pandemonium was at an all-time high, Jennifer Aniston graced the cover of Rolling Stone. While not an unusual honor for a TV star of her popularity, this cover just happened to make a splash on the newsstands. It was pre-Brad Pitt, so it wasn’t that. And it was only two years into the 10-year run of “Friends,” so it wasn’t that either. What made this girl-next-door send tongues wagging more than usual? Well, gosh, it was her BUTT, people!

MORE: Blake Lively Defies Aging in New Trailer

Because she was America’s Sweetheart, on network TV’s hottest show, this cover became as memorable as the haircut she made famous.

But clearly Jen isn’t the only star who sent the world into a tailspin with a derriere-bearing magazine cover. So what does the “Horrible Bosses 2” star think of Kim Kardashian’s latest stunt?

“I was an original!” she joked to “Extra” while promoting “Bosses,” which opens November 26. “Sorry Kim K.”

Oh, is that some shade she just threw Kim’s way? Hardly. In Jen’s signature sarcastic tone, she described her own cover, which hit newsstands over 18 years ago. “Yea well that was just innocent! There was nothing aggressive about that.”