Organic Tea Tree Oil for Flawless Skin

It’s a harsh reality for women of all ages: blemishes always seem to pop up at the most inopportune times. Whether it’s the night before a hot date or the morning before your wedding, why is it that blemishes always seem to follow?

Worry no more because all-natural help is on the way with Tisserand’s Organic Tea Tree Blemish Stick. The secret to blemish-free skin lies in the infusion of organic tea tree and Kanuka oils. The soft gel cleanses, soothes, and controls unexpected breakouts, forming an all-natural skin remedy that controls unwanted acne spots. Made with 100% organic ingredients, it is not only gentle on your skin, but it’s also gentle on the environment. Be good to Mother Nature and use this zit zapping blemish stick.

Tisserand’s Organic Tea Tree Blemish Stick, $8, at Ulta.com