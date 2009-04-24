Object Of Desire

The Organic Seasonal Cookbook: Cooking for a Greener World, $19.99, at <a href=" https://www.anthropologie.com/anthro/catalog/productdetail.jsp?id=973168&navAction=jump&search=true&parentid=SEARCH_RESULTS” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>anthropologie.com

Reason #1

As “Earth Week” winds down, we thought that a book of tasty organic recipes is a perfect way to send you off on your weekend.

Reason #2

Liz Franklin divides this book by season, so you can focus on spring-centric recipes to welcome the warm weather.

Reason #3

It’s supposed to be so gorgeous this weekend that you can cook some of these recipes and serve them outdoors to guests in your backyard, or on your roofdeck….