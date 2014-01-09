How to Make Oreos Even Better (Yes, It’s Possible)

They say Oreos are addicting. After one mouthful of this super-indulgent chocolate sandwich, you too might be a believer.

Spanish restaurant chain 100 Montaditos is famous for serving, well, 100 miniature sandwiches bursting with everything from pulled BBQ pork to goat cheese and pesto. Along with a giant mug of frosty sangria, we can understand the appeal. But among the offerings stuffed with crispy chorizo, gooey manchego cheese, and fried calamari comes one sandwich made for dessert fiends.

The heavy cream and Oreo montadito, or the #99, may sound like the outrageous creation of a mad scientist with a serious sweet tooth, but this dangerously delicious dessert is the exact fix Oreo lovers need. And don’t let its tapas size fool you. The freshly baked chocolate baguette is warm and fluffy and studded with chocolate chunks. The rich, velvety cream holds the bread together, highlighting giant bites of Oreo cookies. The folks from 100 Montaditos say it’s one of their most popular offerings and it’s easy to see (and taste) why.

If you think the Oreo sandwich is far too decadent to consume without the guilt of wanting to do some jumping jacks afterwards, consider having a quick bite just to judge for yourself. The coveted recipe is simple to make at home during those wintry, lazy days.

You can always worry about those resolutions in January.

Learn how to make this treat yourself here.

