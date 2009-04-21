Order Groceries. Plant a Tree. Save The Atlantic Forest.

In celebration of Earth Day, FreshDirect will make a donation to The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign for each order of $100 or more that’s delivered on April 22.

Each tree the Nature Conservancy plants helps to restore the biomass of the Atlantic Forest, one of the world’s most endangered tropical forests. Sadly, today only 7 percent of the original area of the Atlantic Forest remains because of a range of factors including illegal logging, urban expansion, and coastal development. Not only do tropical areas like the Atlantic Forest help regulate the atmosphere and stabilize the global climate, but also the Atlantic Forest provides a living habitat and clean water for 23 types of primates, 1000 species of birds, 20,000 species of plants and 120 million people in Brazil.

So order by 11 pm tonight for delivery tomorrow and you’ll not only have fresh groceries delivered right to your door, but also you’ll be helping the Plant a Billion Trees campaign reach their goals: to restore 2.5 million acres of land, plant a billion trees in 7 years, and remove 10 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.