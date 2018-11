I bet you are. 🙂 And, like me, ever since you saw the updated classic print strolling down the runway during Proenza Schouler‘s show this season, you’ve been obsessed. Now, I am not one to play favorites, but I think that IKAT is going to have a huge influence on both my wardrobe and my home. I mean… how serious is that couch?! Ugh, so much for spring savings.