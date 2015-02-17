Orange Really is the New Black (According to Fashion Week Runways)

Often considered garish, dated, and decidedly un-chic, the color orange is nothing if not divisive. In fact—unless it’s splashed cross a cardboard box with the word Hermes written on it—the shade gets relatively little play among the fashion crowd. But if the runways at NYFW are any indication, that’s about to change next fall.

A hefty number of top designers including Derek Lam, Victoria Beckham, Jill Stuart, Prabal Gurung, and Tome showcased coats, dresses, slacks, suits, and sweaters rendered in bold orange.

In some cases, it played into the overarching 1970s influences permeating the fall runways, but in others, it was used to punctuate neutral collections.

Take a look at the gallery above, that proves orange really is the new black for Fall 2015.