This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black

Orange seems like the kind of color that should be exclusively reserved for citrus, pumpkins, and Halloween decor. But this summer, social media users have reclaimed the color orange, collectively deeming it the shade of the season.

This news comes straight from our friends at Pinterest, who courteously let us know that orange clothes and accessories are being pinned 190 percent more this year than they were last year. That’s a massive jump, but a quick glance at your favorite online store, Instagram feed, or surroundings will reveal this data is spot-on. It’s orange’s world now, and we’re just living in it.

Normally, this information would send me into a frenzy. Unlike many of my New York City peers, I’m a fan of infusing my wardrobe with color. A quick peak inside my closet would reveal an array of bubblegum pinks, olive greens, and myriad shades of blue. But orange is one shade I’ve yet to master. And I’ve never really had a reason to figure it out—until now.

Well, challenge accepted. I perused my favorite stores to dig up every excellent orange thing I could find, and I’ve compiled those clothing items and accessories right here, into StyleCaster’s definitive (shopping) guide to all things orange.