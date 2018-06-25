StyleCaster
This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Orange seems like the kind of color that should be exclusively reserved for citrus, pumpkins, and Halloween decor. But this summer, social media users have reclaimed the color orange, collectively deeming it the shade of the season.

This news comes straight from our friends at Pinterest, who courteously let us know that orange clothes and accessories are being pinned 190 percent more this year than they were last year. That’s a massive jump, but a quick glance at your favorite online store, Instagram feed, or surroundings will reveal this data is spot-on. It’s orange’s world now, and we’re just living in it.

Normally, this information would send me into a frenzy. Unlike many of my New York City peers, I’m a fan of infusing my wardrobe with color. A quick peak inside my closet would reveal an array of bubblegum pinks, olive greens, and myriad shades of blue. But orange is one shade I’ve yet to master. And I’ve never really had a reason to figure it out—until now.

Well, challenge accepted. I perused my favorite stores to dig up every excellent orange thing I could find, and I’ve compiled those clothing items and accessories right here, into StyleCaster’s definitive (shopping) guide to all things orange.

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Tie-Front Top, $42
Tie-Front Top, $42

Pair this tie-front top with your favorite jeans for a no-fuss look that still feels chic.

Buy it here: $42, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Apiece Apart One-Shoulder Dress, $495
Apiece Apart One-Shoulder Dress, $495

Combine this burnt orange dress with jewel-toned accessories for a bold, bohemian get-up you can wear during summer or fall.

Buy it here: $495, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | The Cats Meow Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16
The Cats Meow Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16

Tiny sunglasses are everywhere, y'all.

Buy it here: $16, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Striped Scoop Neck Cami, $9
Striped Scoop Neck Cami, $9

Everyone needs a go-to summer cami.

Buy it here: $9, Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Ganni Clark Shorts, $125
Ganni Clark Shorts, $125

These ruffled shorts are almost too cute to resist.

Buy it here: $125, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Noisy May Peplum Top, $26
Noisy May Peplum Top, $26

An orange top that will take you from spring to summer.

Buy it here: $26, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Fringe Sliders, $25
Fringe Sliders, $25

A fringe-y, feminine spin on the classic slide.

Buy it here: $25, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Urban Renewal Remnant Striped Short, $39
Urban Renewal Remnant Striped Short, $39

It's shorts season.

Buy it here: $39, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Brushstroke Print Cami, $15
Brushstroke Print Cami, $15

For anyone who likes a bolder print.

Buy it here: $15, Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Lisa Marie Fernandez Cotton Top, $395
Lisa Marie Fernandez Cotton Top, $395

I want to plan a beach trip just so I have an excuse to wear this top and skirt set.

Buy it here: $395, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Antonello Liscia Strisce Multi Tote, $525
Antonello Liscia Strisce Multi Tote, $525

This burnt orange bag will make a serious statement—and hold all your stuff.

Buy it here: $525, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Off-the-Shoulder Lettuce-Edge Top, $8
Off-the-Shoulder Lettuce-Edge Top, $8

This off-the-shoulder top looks incredibly comfortable.

Buy it here: $8, Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Crinkle Textured Swimsuit, $45
Crinkle Textured Swimsuit, $45

Go all in on the orange trend and get a new one-piece.

Buy it here: $45, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Spectrum Sunglasses, $30
Spectrum Sunglasses, $30

They might not protect your eyes from the sun, but at least they look cool.

Buy it here: $30, Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Floral Square Neck Dress, $18
Floral Square Neck Dress, $18

A floral sundress is a summer staple. Why not make yours orange?

Buy it here: $18, Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Cropped Button-Down Hawaiian Shirt, $49
Cropped Button-Down Hawaiian Shirt, $49

A fresh approach to your dad's go-to travel look.

Buy it here: $49, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Urban Renewal Color Pop Corduroy Button-Down, $49
Urban Renewal Color Pop Corduroy Button-Down, $49

Honestly, I've already added this to my wishlist. (I'm going through a button-down outerwear phase.)

Buy it here: $49, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Tight Lines Striped Crop Top, $36
Tight Lines Striped Crop Top, $36

If orange crop tops, cutoff shorts, and retro white sunglasses don't say summer, I don't know what does.

Buy it here: $36, Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Champion and UO Washed Twill Baseball Hat, $29
Champion and UO Washed Twill Baseball Hat, $29

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this head-turning baseball cap.

Buy it here: $29, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Tiered Daisy Skirt, $18
Tiered Daisy Skirt, $18

This printed skirt looks great on its own and even better when paired with its matching top.

Buy it here: $18, Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Vero Moda Bright Sweatshirt , $16
Vero Moda Bright Sweatshirt , $16

A lightweight sweatshirt for all your breezy summer day needs.

Buy it here: $16, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Cross Front Floral Crop Top, $28
Cross Front Floral Crop Top, $28

Who can resist a crop top during the summer?

Buy it here: $28, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Splendid x Margherita Capri Caftan, $188
Splendid x Margherita Capri Caftan, $188

The perfect juncture of comfort and style.

Buy it here: $188, Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $16
Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $16

Don't want to commit to a full-blown orange outfit? Opt for a bold pair of sunnies, instead.

Buy it here: $16, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Boohoo Exaggerated Sleeve Cropped Top, $32
Boohoo Exaggerated Sleeve Cropped Top, $32

I just love the sleeves on this crop top.

Buy it here: $32, ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Printed Marigold Block Heel, $70
Printed Marigold Block Heel, $70

These chunky heels are an easy way to add color to any look.

Buy it here: $70, Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black | Sunny Sun Set, $98
Sunny Sun Set, $98

BRB, buying this right now.

Buy it here: $98, Free People

Photo: Free People

