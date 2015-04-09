Finally! Watch the Full ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 3 Trailer

Clear your schedule for June 12—you’re going to need time to binge watch “Orange Is the New Black’s” season 3 when it’s released in it entirety on Netflix. But until then, you’re going to have to make do with the show’s first trailer. Luckily, it’s amazing.

“It’s a whole new world around here” the trailer begins. And here’s what we can gather from the various snippets:

Alex (Laura Prepon) has returned to Litchfield, and she’s not too happy about it. Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) wants to be a rapper. Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) has written an erotic short story about aliens and people. Because of course. Gloria (Selenis Leyva) is threatening Sophia (Laverne Cox)! And there’s a new character to get excited about at the prison too.

Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments! June 12 is just too far away for our liking!