The ‘Orange is the New Black’ Season 3 Trailer Hints at a New Cast Member

For fans of “Orange Is the New Black” it’s been a painful wait since the end of season two–and now we have a tantalizing taste of the upcoming third season, to be released June 12.

The new teaser video shows the ladies of Litchfield covering Tre Coast and Lycia Faith‘s “Don’t Talk to Me.” The old crew is there, including Alex, Red, and Piper, and the clip also hints at a brand new inmate.

The newbie is in fact Ruby Rose, an Australian celebrity, DJ, model, and television host. She flashes up between Big Boo and Poussey, and is tipped to play Stella Carlin, who will reportedly be a love interest to both Alex and Piper.

Watch the season three teaser below–June 12 can’t come soon enough.