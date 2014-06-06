See What The ‘Orange is the New Black’ Cast Looks Like in Real Life

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past few weeks, you probably know that Season 2 of “Orange is the New Black” premieres on Netflix today, which means that fans will no doubt have binged on all 13 episodes before the weekend is out, since the innovative network releases the entire season in one shot.
Whether you’re prepping to watch “OITNB” the second you get a strong WiFi connection and 13 hours of free time, or you’ve already plowed through the second season, here’s something fun for you: We all know what the characters look like on screen with their prison garb and, but aren’t you dying to know what these actresses look like in real life?
Here, we found photos of the “Orange in the New Black” cast both in and out of character, and—in most cases—you won’t even recognize them.
Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren is the "arm's length inmate" on the show, never making an enemy, but never quite making a friend either, mostly due to her offbeat social awkwardness. Played by Uzo Aduba, she's known for her twisted hairstyle and, you guessed it, crazy big eyes. Suzanne's never been one to look normal (for whatever "normal" can look like in prison).
In real life, Uzo Aduba's been known to have some of the best hairstyle and lipstick combinations we've seen on the red carpet. Plus, maybe it's the fact that she's always seen in an inmate uniform on screen, but her fashion choices are short of feminine and chic when she's out of character.
Played by Dascha Polanco, Dayanara Diaz makes up one half of the star crossed couple on OINTB. In the midst of a budding relationship with John Bennett, a guard at the prison, Dayanara becomes pregnant, which causes a whole slew of drama and heartbreak. Her character isn't known for being flashy, per se, but she's always conscious of looking her best for her baby daddy.
Off screen, Dascha Polanco plays up her curves with black and white ensembles, and leaves the color to her hair and makeup, typically going for a bright lip or hair color.
Played by Laverne Cox, Sophia Burset runs the prison hair salon, which means she's naturally the most done up lady behind bars. Strugglng to settle into her transgender identity (and keep the relationships with her wife and son afloat), Sophia's attentive to helping the other inmates look and feel their best in their own skin, too.
In real life, Laverne Cox has become one of the largest advocates for the transgender community, nabbing herself the cover of TIME Magazine, and making stunning appearances on the red carpet in body con dresses and flowing blonde locks.
Natasha Lyonne plays Nicky Nichols, a sarcastic former junkie who couldn't care less about her appearance.
In real life, Natasha Lyonne always manages to look like she's going to afternoon tea with her girlfriends. Feminine and, quite frankly, safe, on the red carpet, Natasha's off-scene style couldn't be further from the character she plays.
Piper Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, is the show's main character, a woman who was shocked to learn she'd be heading to prison. Pared down but pretty, Piper's look is natual, but less disheveled than the other inmates, which can pretty much be attributed to the fact that she's the new girl in town. As the show goes on, Piper becomes less and less polished, and we can only assume that her look will steadily grow more tired and dull as her sentence goes on.
In real life, Taylor Schilling knows how to show up to a red carpet and make people stare. Her fashion game has been on point, wearing designers like Thakoon and Peter Pilotto. It's obvious that she's got a seriously talented glam squad for the red carpet, too, because her twisted updos and smokey eyes have never disappointed.
Played by Taryn Manning, Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett is the psychpathic religious inmate who claims she can perform miracles while simultaneously trying to end Piper's life. Known for her dirty, knotted, long hair and yellowish black teeth, it's hard to watch Pennsatucky scenes without wanting to hand the girl a toothbrush and some shampoo.
In real life, Taryn Manning sports platinum blonde hair (a makeover she underwent once Season 2 was finished filming) and is becoming more and more of a stylish star to watch.
Kate Mulgrew plays Galina "Red" Reznikov, the head chef in the cafeteria who has a gaggle of girls who are loyal to her. Nicknamed red for her fiery hair and lipstick, her character is put together more for the sake of respect than anything else.
Off-screen, Kate Mulgrew is one of the classiest ladies on the red carpet. She's still got that signature red hair, of course, but in real life it's a bit lighter. Partial to black and white outfits with elegant touches like pearls, Kate always looks put together and gorgeous.
Arguably the most hated character on the show, George "Pornstache" Mendez is played by Pablo Schreiber. Known for being masogynistic and power hungry, Pornstache comes on the screen and makes your skin crawl.
Proof that a mustache can completely change a face, Pablo Schreiber is an absolute fox in real life. The man can pull of a leather jacket as well as he can a shirt and tie, and we almost wish his character would shave so we could binge watch that face.
