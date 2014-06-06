Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past few weeks, you probably know that Season 2 of “Orange is the New Black” premieres on Netflix today, which means that fans will no doubt have binged on all 13 episodes before the weekend is out, since the innovative network releases the entire season in one shot.

Whether you’re prepping to watch “OITNB” the second you get a strong WiFi connection and 13 hours of free time, or you’ve already plowed through the second season, here’s something fun for you: We all know what the characters look like on screen with their prison garb and, but aren’t you dying to know what these actresses look like in real life?

Here, we found photos of the “Orange in the New Black” cast both in and out of character, and—in most cases—you won’t even recognize them.

Click through the gallery above to see what the “Orange is the New Black” cast looks like in real life!