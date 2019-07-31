5 Oral Sex Positions That Don’t Suck (So You Can)

Scroll To See More Images

Oral sex can be one of the most incredible, orgasmic kinds of partner play around. It can also be one of the most awkward and uncomfortable. Since oral sex is just about the most intimate thing you can do with a person (say what you will about penetrative intercourse, but nothing feels quite as up-close-and-personal as face-to-genitalia action), it makes sense to take some time to figure out which oral sex position is right for you, your partner, and the situation you’re in right now.

And you really do have options. Though our visions of oral sex typically involve blowjobs, 69, and even the occasional face-sit, the oral sex position landscape is far more varied. There are plenty of positions that involve both partners reclining (so no one has to worry about sitting on top of anyone else)—and plenty that offer exciting spins on tried-and-true favorites.

Whether you’re an oral sexpert looking for new additions to your repertoire, or a beginner who’s simply searching for an oral sex position that’ll work for them, you’re sure to find it below. Orgasms and intimacy await—scroll down.

1. Comfy Blowjob

I personally have no issue with the “on your knees” blowjob position, but I know a lot of people who feel uncomfortable with the power dynamic inherent to that set-up—so let’s nix that position for now, and turn it into something more comfortable.

Have the partner receiving oral sex lie down on the bed or floor (preferably a carpet—nobody wants to give or receive head on cold tiles) with their head propped upon a pillow. The partner performing oral sex can also lie down—but on their stomach—with their head between their partner’s legs. (Face-to-balls or face-to-vulva, if you will.) The partner giving oral sex can prop themselves up as much or as little as they want to using their elbows and knees.

The Comfy Blowjob is exactly as comfy as it sounds—and offers a great view to everyone involved.

2. Relaxed Face-Sitting

Nothing about the term “sit on my face” sounds relaxing, but this comfy take on the position makes everything feel a little more low-key.

Have the partner giving oral sex lie flat on their back on the floor, bed, couch (or other setting of choice). Then, have the partner receiving oral sex straddle over their partner’s face. This is where the relaxation comes in—instead of sitting upright and looking down, the receiving partner should lean forward so they’re on all fours, resting on their hands or elbows. This offers ideal pressure and tempers some of the discomfort associated with the classic face-sit. It also enables the receiving partner to move forward and backward—allowing them to take their pleasure into their own hands.

3. Sideways 69

69 is a classic for a reason, but it can be intimidating if you’ve never tried it before. By turning the position sideways, you get the same reciprocal stimulation with none of the potential suffocation—plus, it’s just easier for everyone involved.

Start by lying on your side, facing your partner’s genitals. Have them do the same. You can lift your leg up and wrap it around your partner’s neck or body to pull them closer in and up the pressure.

4. Sitting Down and Going Down

Blowjobs are hard work! Why not sit down while you’re at it? Start by sitting side-by-side on the couch with your partner, then take turns performing oral sex in a “road head” position. (And please do this instead of ever performing actual road head.) This can be a fun way to interrupt a lazy afternoon watching TV and throw a little excitement into the mix.

5. The Side Sit

The traditional cunnilingus position—where the receiving partner lies down on the bed, legs spread—can feel incredibly intimidating, even vulnerable. If you’re not comfortable having a person’s face in between your thighs, try lying on your side to receive oral sex, instead. Turn onto either side, and pull your thighs in toward your chest—keeping your feet stretched out a bit in front of you. This offers your partner access to your vulva and anus—giving them two areas to explore—while keeping you more comfortable.