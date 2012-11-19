Want: An Opulent Headband To Take Your Look From Office Hours to After Hours

What: This adorable headband, perfect for transitioning from the office to a holiday party.

Why: This time of year, there’s no denying we’ve all got quite a bit on our plate. From trying to wrap up 2012 at work, to making sure we’ve checked off everyone on our holiday shopping lists, time is at a premium, especially when it comes to primping for a post-work soiree. A time-saving solution? A super-stylish opulent headband that’ll make any look party-ready in minutes.

How: Simply add this headband to your work look to make it that much more festive. We’d sport it with a simple black dress, tights, and a fitted blazer. For a more boho take, try pairing it up with a flowing maxi skirt and cropped leather jacket.

Dauphines of New York The Cover Look Headband, $220; at Shopbop