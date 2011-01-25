Oprah’s Sister And Other Less Famous But Cute Celeb Siblings

On yesterday’s episode of Oprah, the queen of all media revealed the shocking news that she has a long-lost half sister. Never mind the fact that O felt the need to publicly share this personal secret with 7 billion of her closest friends. I’m sure it had nothing to do with ratings or the fact that she’s currently promoting her new cable network. But that’s neither here nor there I’m more concerned for that poor sister.

Sure, it goes without saying that having Oprah as a sibling will inevitably have its perks. But it has one major drawback… I mean could you even imagine what an underachiever you’d feel like if Oprah Winfrey was your freakin’ sister? Being less than two years apart from my own sister, I know a thing or two about sibling rivalry, but I’ll take that over having to be the sister who lives in Oprah’s shadow.

