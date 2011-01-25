Oprah’s Sister And Other Less Famous But Cute Celeb Siblings

On yesterday’s episode of Oprah, the queen of all media revealed the shocking news that she has a long-lost half sister. Never mind the fact that O felt the need to publicly share this personal secret with 7 billion of her closest friends. I’m sure it had nothing to do with ratings or the fact that she’s currently promoting her new cable network. But that’s neither here nor there I’m more concerned for that poor sister.
Sure, it goes without saying that having Oprah as a sibling will inevitably have its perks. But it has one major drawback… I mean could you even imagine what an underachiever you’d feel like if Oprah Winfrey was your freakin’ sister? Being less than two years apart from my own sister, I know a thing or two about sibling rivalry, but I’ll take that over having to be the sister who lives in Oprah’s shadow.
This got me thinking of some other famous celebs with lesser known siblings. Click through to see the off-the-radar family members we rarely hear about.
Monica may be the lesser known of the Cruz girls, but she's definitely no less the looker. In fact, I'm going to go so far as to say she's hotter.
Savannah Miller (who has her own line, Twenty8Twelve) has done a great job at stepping out from under sister Sienna's shadow, but unless you're an avid fashion buff, most people wouldn't necessarily know that.
She may be 17 years younger, but Sophie Richie is already taking after big sis Nicole. She even seems to have mastered Nicole's boho Cali style.
It's one thing for your sister to be famous, but it's quite another when you're living in the shadow of a Victoria's Secret Angel. Oh and just to push the knife in a little deeper, we're talking twins here. Poor Patricia Bundchen!
He may not have risen to the level of success as his sister yet, but with looks like that, Alex Watson is well on his way. And having a famous sibling does have its perks like landing you a multi million dollar Burberry campaign...nbd.
Look at that family resemblance! The downside of having a megastar sister like Rihanna would definitely be the lack of quality sibling time. Between jetting around the world and just being fabulous, how much time could she possibly have for little bro Rajad? I'm just saying...
Her parents shouldn't even have bothered naming her, because no matter what she does, Antonia Kidman will forever be known as "Nicole Kidman's little sister." Harsh, but true that's just what happens when you're related to a superstar like Nicole.