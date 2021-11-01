Oprah’s Favorite Things Include a Cozy AF Ugg Coat & Other Fashion Essentials From Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Besides my mom, there’s pretty much no one I trust more than Oprah. Don’t lie, you probably feel the same! That’s why it’s always so exciting when she drops her Oprah’s Favorite Things list—I can shop worry-free and know her recs will all be top-notch. And this year, Oprah released her list early, so I’ll be spending the day reading every last word (and fulling up my Amazon cart, of course).

That’s right! For the second year in a row, Oprah has generous asked all of her chosen brands to offer their products on Amazon, so you can snatch up everything on the list in one convenient add-to-cart. And believe me, I will! But because her list spans tons of categories from food to tech to beauty, I thought I’d do us all a favor and round up the best of the best of her fashion faves.

So, what made the cut? A cozy sherpa UGG coat, for starters, and the puffy slides of your dreams. There’s some statement jewelry beloved by both Oprah and Gayle, plus a jewelry organizer good for holiday gifting or travels of your own. If a jet-setting celeb like Oprah approves, you know it’s gotta be good!

Below, check out a few more style faves courtesy of the most trusted celebrity, like, ever. Or, read her entire list of favorites for yourself here.

R0AM The Puffy Slide

These are definitely the number one Oprah-approved item I’ll be buying. How cute! “These slides are not only stylish, they’re also a dream to wear,” says Oprah in her Favorite Things breakdown. “It feels like they have a pillowy cushion that’s been sculpted for your feet. They’re also vegan, with moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds.” Consider me sold.

K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody

Prada? Fendi? Louis Vuitton? Nah, Oprah is all about an affordable handbag. “I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials,” she says. At just $45, good luck picking only one of 12 colorways.

UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Looking for a fall and winter coat to invest in? Oprah says, go cozy! She used to have UGG’s OG boots on her Favorite Things list, but she’s a fan of the brand’s outerwear, too. “This sherpa style is as close as you can get to wearing your robe out in the real world. It’s beyond soft, and the double-breasted design gives it some structure,” she says.

Qudo Firenze Ring

You don’t need a celeb stylist’s budget to get a glitzy look! “This striking candy-colored ring may not be the real deal, but it looks so luxe,” says Oprah. “It has a faceted crystal that’s available in over 30 shades (neutrals for me and brights for Gayle) with gold plating and is sure to garner some oohs and ahhs.”

PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer

I really thought this was a going-out purse! Leave it to travel-savvy Oprah to find a jewelry organizer that’s functional and chic. “With 10 clear removable pouches inside, it’s meant to store jewelry whether at home or traveling, and it doubles as an evening bag,” she says. Plus, it comes in nine colors!

Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots

OK, these babies give me Bottega vibes, no? And they’re practical to boot (pun intended)! “You can count on Tory Burch to make boots built for rain and snow that are so good-looking, you’ll want to wear them when there’s nary a cloud in the sky,” says Oprah. “The color on these brightens up a dark day or outfit, and they have a slip-resistant lug sole and a slight wedge inside for even more of an uplifting effect.”

Saysh One Sneaker

When it comes to a comfortable sneaker, Oprah is one of the only people I trust. Oh, and Olympians, too! “Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track-and-field Olympian, can add sneaker maven to her accolades. Her brand Saysh is created for women by women, so the styles pay particular attention to the form of the female foot,” shares Oprah.