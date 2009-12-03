Oprah Winfrey Network: OWN Won’t Bring on Oprah’s Talk show (8 Contenders for OWN Show Hosts)

Oprah is launching her own cable network, OWN, in 2011 and a lot of speculation has been made about whether Oprah’s talk show will be featured on the network. Christina Norman, CEO of OWN, told USA Today that, “Her show as you know it is not coming to OWN. She’s going to have a significant presence on this network, but won’t be doing a cable version of Oprah.”

Without Oprah herself at the helm of a talk show, we’ve picked our eight favorite choices for possible hosts:

1. Kelly Ripa – She has proved herself on Regis and Kelly and we wouldn’t mind seeing her step out on her own.

2. Neil Patrick Harris – Harris is on the top of his game and we would love to let him make us laugh daily.

3. Simon Doonan– It’s no secret that we love this fashionable man, plus we’d really like to hear his insight on women…or him interview Beyonce.

4. Rachel Zoe – We were completely addicted to The Rachel Zoe Project and while we’re sure it’s coming back, we can never get enough Zoe. Do you think guests would drink out of Starbucks cups?

5. Natalie Portman – While she would be an unconventional choice, the young star would give OWN a worldly spin, plus as a Harvard grad, she could teach us a thing or two.

6. Portia de Rossi – What could be better than watching de Rossi go head to head with her longtime girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres?

7. Michelle Obama – Not going to happen, but it would be an inspiration to girls and women everywhere.

8. Celine Dion – This would make for an exceptionally unpredictable show and probably excellent entertainment.