Oprah Winfrey on Not Having Kids: ‘They Would Have Hated Me’

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous and respected women in the world. She built a media empire, first with the “Oprah Winfrey Show” and her eponymous magazine, and then with her television network, OWN, and is pretty much the woman a zillion of us would kill to be best friends with. But the 59-year-old billionaire opted to never have kids and barely ever talks about it. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she spoke a little bit about why she opted never to have children.

“If I had kids, my kids would hate me,” she said. “They would have ended up on the equivalent of the ‘Oprah’ show talking about me; because something [in my life] would have had to suffer and it would’ve probably been them.”

And plus, said Winfrey, she’s never been a woman to fantasize and dream about having kids. Her BFF Gayle King, said Winfrey, “was the kind of kid who, in seventh grade home ec class, was writing down her name and the names of her children. While she was having those kind of daydreams, I was having daydreams about how I could be Martin Luther King.”

And aren’t we glad she did?