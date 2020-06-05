Yes, Oprah’s Net Worth Is Still in the Billions, Thanks for Asking

Scroll To See More Images

When we think of rich celebrities, we think of Oprah. It’s only natural. For the past 25-plus years, Oprah has built a media empire worth millions, which makes us wonder: What’s Oprah’s net worth now?

In a 2019 interview with O magazine (you know, which she also owns), Oprah opened up about how she spent her first million dollars. “That is a lot of money. And the first thing I did when I got my check for a million dollars was I took a picture of it,” she said. “So there’s a picture of me holding the cheque for a million dollars.”

She went on to reveal her first purchase with the money, which started with some high-quality towels. “Towels that are so big and fluffy that you can wrap your whole body in. I splurged on really good Ralph Lauren towels,” she said.

In the video, Oprah also gave some leadership advice and revealed the best thing she’s learned since she “became a grownup.” “I was in charge in my life, and that the best thing I could do ever is be a person who listened to what my heart said, listened to what I believed to be true, and not listen to everybody else’s ideas about what I should do or who I should be,” she said.

Find out Oprah’s net worth and how she makes her money ahead.

How much does she make from OWN?

Forbes reported in June 2020 that Oprah made $37 million in 2019, most of which came from her cable channel, OWN, which she launched in 2011. While it’s unclear how much she took home from OWN in 2019, the channel brings in hundreds of millions of dollars each year, and Oprah’s 25.5 percent ownership of the company is worth $75 million.

How else does she make her money?

Many know Oprah as the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show, but it’s with the money she made as a talk show host that turned Oprah into a billionaire, according to Forbes. Along with OWN, Oprah is also an ambassador for and owns an 8 percent stake in Weight Watchers, which nets her a good sum of cash each year. To add onto her resume, the former anchor also has an interview series on AppleTV.

What’s her net worth?

Ah, the long-awaited answer. How much is Oprah worth? According to Forbes, the former talk show host’s net worth is an incredible $2.6 billion, as of June 2020. The magazine reports that Oprah’s net worth went up $6 million (0.25 percent) in the past year. Oprah spent 25 years as a host in our living rooms, and she sure seems to be reaping the awards.