StyleCaster
Share

Oprah Magazine Covers Showcases Designer Prabal Gurung

What's hot
StyleCaster

Oprah Magazine Covers Showcases Designer Prabal Gurung

Stephanie
by

Oprah continues making dreams come true with the cover of the December issue of O Magazine. The cover features Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres, with Oprah wearing a red dress designed by Prabal Gurung and Ellen in a white suit, wrapped in Christmas lights.

“There have always been dreams and milestones that I have set for myself as a designer,” Gurung told People. “Dressing Oprah Winfrey has always and truly been one of them.”

Prabal, who launched his first collection this year, referred to Oprah as “a role model, a mentor, a leader and a constant source of inspiration.”

Take a look at his sketch of the design below.

image

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share