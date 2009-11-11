Oprah Magazine Covers Showcases Designer Prabal Gurung

Oprah continues making dreams come true with the cover of the December issue of O Magazine. The cover features Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres, with Oprah wearing a red dress designed by Prabal Gurung and Ellen in a white suit, wrapped in Christmas lights.

“There have always been dreams and milestones that I have set for myself as a designer,” Gurung told People. “Dressing Oprah Winfrey has always and truly been one of them.”

Prabal, who launched his first collection this year, referred to Oprah as “a role model, a mentor, a leader and a constant source of inspiration.”

Take a look at his sketch of the design below.