Oprah’s Favorite Things List Is The Biggest It’s Ever Been & It’s Available on Amazon

Oprah has been a huge help in getting us through 2021, whether it be opening up a candid discussion with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry or running her empire that consists of a network, magazine, and book club, just to name a few. She’s truly a jack of all trades in giving us all the quality content we could ever need, but she’s also big on giving to others. This year’s iconic Oprah’s Favorite Things List is back and includes some of the best gifts yet.

If you don’t already know, Oprah’s Favorite Things List is an annual occurrence that gets everyone excited for the season of giving. She launches a complete gift guide of products in pretty much every category, including fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and more. And you can actually order all of the items on Amazon—just Oprah making life easier for us all, per usual.

We completely trust Oprah’s taste in gifts, and you should, too. She makes sure to highlight small businesses, women-owned brands, and products created by people of color.

From plush bathrobes to superfood lattes and sleek kitchenware, we know you’ll find amazing gifts for your loved ones. A holiday season filled with the best gifts ever? All we can do now is start shopping the list and give a huge thank you to our holiday hero, Oprah.

Below, find the 15 biggest and brightest gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things List.

UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

This teddy coat will be your fav fall wardrobe essential. The double-breasted, full-length style is super chic. It also has tortoise shell buttons and soft fleece pocket lining that makes you feel like you’re using hand warmers.

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit

When Meghan Markle invests in a company, you know it’s good. And this time, it’s a plant-based wellness company whose offerings include the SuperLatte Starter Kit. Pick your duo: Chai and Matcha or Chai and Golden. Either way, you’ll get clean, crash-free energy backed by a delicious blend of adaptogens, mushrooms and probiotics.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

A robe might seem like a mundane gift, but it doesn’t have to be. This luxurious one from Barefoot Dreams is a unisex style thats ultra cozy and a little oversized. What more could you want to slip into when you wake up to shower or make a pot of coffee?

GreenPan 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

This pots and pans set might just be some of the most aesthetically-pleasing cookware we’ve laid eyes on. All of the items in the bundle are nonstick, dishwasher-safe, scratch-resistant, and oven-safe. The gold-tone stainless steel handles are to die for.

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set

Mischo Beauty creates clean, vegan, luxury cosmetics that are nothing short of top-quality and stunning. This gift set includes the brand’s best-selling neutral shades, which make for versatile nail options all year round. The packaging is super deluxe and ready to be gifted to your loved ones.

Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots

These are some of the cutest rain boots we’ve seen this season, stealing our hearts with their lug soles and color-blocked rubber. They’re just as nice on the inside, though, with padded foam footbeds and short interior wedges for maximum comfort.

Lollia Bubble Bath

Whoever’s on your gift list will want this bubble bath front and center in their bathroom, because of both its chic packaging and its luxurious blend of oils. Give them this bubble bath and they’ll be having spa days every day in no time.

Skyros Designs Cantaria Breakfast Cup Pair

Mugs that are handcrafted in Portugal are pieces anyone will want to showcase on their shelves for years to come. These artisanal mugs are simple yet sophisticated, but certainly made with lots of care and skill. Pick from Caramel, Greige, Sand, and White—or, mix and match neutrals.

Bossy Cosmetics Lipstick Gift Set

While these lipsticks might catch your eye because of their shiny packaging, they’re also super hydrating for your lips. With a vegan, cruelty-free formula, watermelon seed oil is the star ingredient in each bullet. Plus, the four shades are perfect for holiday festivities.

R0AM The Puffy Slide

You won’t ever want to take off these slides thanks to their foam footbeds and padded straps. These slip-ons are peak coziness, but also made with 100% vegan materials. Choose nude, sage, or black and tan—or, honestly, all of the above.

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron

This isn’t just any ordinary waffle maker—it’s a waffle iron that can pack in so much more. Stuffed waffles are a thing and they’ll be on your menu all winter long.

Bombay Hair Curling Wand Set

This 5-in-1 curling wand comes with five interchangeable barrels, a heat-resistant glove, a curling wand rest, and two claw clips.

TRUFF Best Seller Hot Sauce Pack

Their holidays just got a lot spicier, but in the best way possible, thanks to this trio of gourmet hot sauces. They’ll get to try TRUFF’s original, white truffle, and black truffle flavors that’ll make you feel like they’re fine dining anywhere but home.

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

A stylish and vegan handbag for $45? We’ll take two! The Kelsey Crossbody is the ideal bag for fall and winter. It’s a dream for the organization guru in your life, as it has three outside zippers and two separate compartments, plus two card slots and a zipper pocket. Fit in all of your on-the-go essentials and carry it over your body or ditch the detachable strap.

Elegant Brie Creamy Baked Brie en Croûte

Bet you didn’t think you could ever find ready-to-bake pastries on Amazon. Well, you can, and you should definitely treat them to these ones from Elegant Brie. They’ll arrive at their doorstep frozen and ready to be popped into the oven. Garlic basil pine nut filling and truffle mushroom scallion filling are perfect flavors for this holiday season.