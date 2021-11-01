According to Oprah, This $45 Vegan Crossbody Purse From Amazon Is ‘Bang For Your Buck’

No matter what happens in life, one thing is for certain: We can always trust Oprah, especially when it comes to her advice. That’s probably why every season we look forward to her Favorite Things list, a catalog of curated picks from the most influential woman in the world herself. This year is unlike all of those past, though. See, it’s the 25th anniversary, thus the list for 2021 is bigger (and, in our opinion) better than ever.

Among the 110 picks are bougie hot sauces that’ll spice up any meal, superfood latte mixes recommended by Meghan Markle, and an accessory that Oprah says represents a responsible purchase. The Kelsey Crossbody bad is a petite vegan carry-all that can fit a shocking amount of your items at once.

“I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments,” Oprah wrote, describing the bag. “That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.”

Somehow just $45, this crossover includes two separate compartments for organization. These areas are big enough to fit glasses, passports, and wallets inside without any issue. What’s more, it comes with built-in protected card slots to protect your most valuable assets.

Designed to resemble a camera bag, the crossover design is truly fashion meets function. It comes in 12 colorways ranging from a vibrant and bold pink to a wear-anywhere black. These simple styles make it easy to pair with anything and everything in your closet—without worrying about clashing.

Did we mention the zippers on this thing?? The small bag somehow has three outside zippers and two compartment ones. You simply can’t lose anything thanks to this design.

While one of the most useful features is the bag’s long adjustable strap, you can remove the holder whenever you please. Instead, you can rely on the vegan leather handle that’s attached. This makes for a cute and feminine clutch that you can bring anywhere, even on compact subways.