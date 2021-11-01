Oprah Just Added Meghan Markle’s Fav Mood-Boosting Lattes To Her Favorite Things 2021 List

Scroll To See More Images

It’s heeeeeereeeee!!!! Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list has just arrived, and we’re shopping up every single thing on the queen’s biggest list ever. Well, not really, because that would be more money than we have in our bank account, but we are shopping a few of the incredible picks, including one royal favorite. Out of all the 110 items that made Oprah’s list, the mood-boosting superfood lattes that Meghan Markle invested in grabbed our attention.

These instant oat milk lattes are essentially the first of their kind. They come in fan-favorite flavors like chai, matcha, turmeric, and coffee, but also come packed to the brim with adaptogens, probiotics, and even mushrooms. According to Fortune, Meghan Markle loved the turmeric flavored latte so much when she tried it, she reached out to the brand to get involved. Then, she told her good friend Oprah about it.

“My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand,” Oprah wrote on her website. “Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too.”

On top of having the approval of two of the most famous women in the world, these superfood lattes have shopper’s hearts, as well. Whether you’re looking on Amazon or on Clevr’s actual site, you’ll see rave review after rave review. “Amazing flavor and the benefits are endless,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “Delicious, nourishing, and easy!” wrote another. To enjoy these flavors, all you have to do is add 8 ounces of hot water to 3 tbsps of powder and blend it into a creamy concoction to enjoy.

Golden SuperLatte

For $28, you’ll get 14 lattes (according to our expert math, that’s $2 a latte and $5 cheaper than the typical oat milk ones we buy form our fav coffee joints) that are designed to ease stress and boost your mood. This caffeine-free blend can be enjoyed before bed, when you wake up, and any time in between.

Coffee SuperLatte

Want the traditional coffee flavor with the added benefits of a Clevr latte? This espresso-flavored choice is for you. Its ingredients include mood-boosting reishi, anxiety-relieving ashwaganda, and a supercreamer that the company says prevents jitters by “regulating caffeine release.” And for those concerned—yes, this drink includes 50mg of caffeine in each serving (obvi).

Matcha SuperLatte

Sip on earthy and smooth matcha that comes directly from small-scale farmers in Uji, Japan. The stone-ground matcha can be made iced or hot, and can be added to your favorite smoothies for additional flavor and heathy benefits.

Chai SuperLatte

Get your favorite fall flavors with this 7 spice masala chai kit. Each individual drink includes 40 mg of caffeine, so you’ll get a nice energy boost when you sip on this.

Want a taste of everything? Right now, if you buy Clevr’s Starter Kit, which includes your choice of two latte flavors, and a frother, you can save 20% with code OPRAH at checkout.