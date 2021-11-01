So, Oprah & Halle Berry Have The Same Favorite Blender

Scroll To See More Images

Where were you when you first saw Halle Berry as Cat Woman and how did it change your life since? I was 14 in my living room, and I’ve never been the same since. She’s the icon of all icons. Her muscles have muscles. Her skin has not one blemish. Her hair? Her eyes? Her everything? No flaws. None. Clearly she has a hold on me. You know who else does? Oprah. So, when Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list got published today and I spotted a blender (and also an incredibly durable vegan crossbody purse, but I digress) that had the approval of none other than miss Berry herself, I jumped.

Because shocking to nobody, these two legends have exquisite taste. Like, this blender is 100% the prettiest kitchen appliance I’ve ever laid eyes on. So, obviously I had to share it with you all. It looks like a piece of minimalist art, or an incredibly expensive lamp that an art dealer would have on their nightstand. Like, even Oprah herself can hardly believe its beauty.

“Can you believe this is a blender? It’s almost too chic!” she wrote on her website. And while we might all be getting distracted by this device’s beauty, it’s actually an extremely durable device that your smoothies, dips, and juices will thank you for. “It was created by the same guy who made the NutriBullet, so you know it’s genius,” Oprah continues. “The ribbed design helps ensure a smoother blend, and it comes with a hydration system, allowing you to blend fruits and veggies to create fancy, spa-like water, too.”

Carbon Black Beast Blender

Coming in three colors, this super strong blender has a unique ribbed design that the bran says increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency. Why does this matter? Because it can blend up your morning smoothie in just one minute. That’s why. It’s all thanks to the device’s intelligent capabilities. See, it can somehow monitor the blade speed and make adjustments needed to blend or whip whatever ingredients are inside. This means you won’t have to continuously pause the machine and use your favorite spatula to crush up ice or frozen fruits.

Halle Berry told The Strategist that this blender “crushes ice at a record speed,” adding that “it’s also so easy to clean. It’s pretty remarkable. We make a lot of smoothies at home, and a lot of blenders are such a pain to clean. There are so many pieces that you have to take apart, then you have to figure out how to put all these parts back together.”

What’s more, it comes ready to for your commute. All you have to do is screw on a drinking lid (that’s included with your purchase) and the carry cap connects to it for a purse-like haul. It’s that easy.

Beast Blender + Hydration System

Want a little more bang for your buck? This Beast Blender bundle comes with a hydration system that is essentially a built-in flavor-infusing water bottle. You pack in whatever fruits and herbs you want into the center vestibule and the water in the bottle will soon be tasting just like it. We feel healthier just typing that.