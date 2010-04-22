Oprah Chats Dream Jobs with J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons on Oprah, April 21, 2010.

Oprah covered dream jobs on her show yesterday, and who better to feature than the creative talent and style-savvy behind J.Crew‘s chic re-brand, Jenna Lyons.

The executive director was charming if not jealousy-inducing as she took viewers through a day in her life, from sophisticated Brooklyn brownstone, to the black town car that takes her to work, to the fun fashion decisions she makes on a daily basis at work if you can call it that. Did we mention her bedroom-sized closet? Before explaining her weakness for shoes, evidenced by her vast and colorful collection, Lyons humbly admits, “It’s fun getting dressed in here, it’s like shopping every day.”

Giving props where props are due, Lyons gave a serious shout out to Michelle Obama, the brand’s unofficial ambassador. Oprah even admitted, “When I saw the first lady, even before she became the first lady, wearing J. Crew full disclosure here I went and bought some J. Crew stock.” You’ll be happy to hear the media mogul made some, er, even more cash on the transaction.

But if at first glance, Lyon’s gig seems all easy fun, then it might be because the hip exec knows the company through and through. The creative force has been with J.Crew for 17 years. All that experience qualifies Lyons for dishing on the style wisdom. “One of the most important things is jewelry, it’s something you can always make a statement with,” she advised. “The other thing is tomboy, always borrow something from the boys.”

And lastly, “Go for opposites, in other words if you’re wearing something tweed or tailored, pair it with something sequined.” Check out the video here. Something tells us, this is one fashion mogul we should be listening to.



Jenna Lyons (left) featured in the March 2010 issue of Oprah Magazine.

