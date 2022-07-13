You Can Get These Oprah-Approved Jeans On Sale At Amazon Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

Long before influencers curated gift guides and added swipe-up links to Instagram stories, there was one singular woman everyone looked to for recommendations on everything—and we still do. Oprah was the OG influencer, and if she says something is great chances are, it is. Usually, we have to wait until Christmas to get a deal on Oprah’s favorite things but this year, Oprah-approved jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Get ready to shop NYDJ—one of her personal favorite denim brands.

In case you missed it, Amazon’s yearly Prime Day(s) sale is happening on July 12th and 13th. Prime day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members but if you don’t have an account, it’s not too late to sign up. The sale includes fashion brands like Levi’s, Free People, The Drop, Ray-Ban and many more which means it’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a few new things to round out your summer wardrobe and save on fall essentials.

When I think of fall shopping must-haves, denim is at the top of my list. NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) are known for being comfortable and flattering for curves. The brand also does an excellent job of including a wide range of classic styles (Hello, skinny jeans!) and trends (I’m looking at you, wide-leg denim) in its collection. Based on the recent street style pictures we’ve been seeing of models like Bella Hadid, baggy jeans are going to be a (literal) big trend next season.

Keep scrolling for the must-buy NYDJ denim to snag on sale during Prime Day.

Barbara Boot-Cut Jeans

If you’re using Prime Day to tackle some fall shopping, I’m sure you already have a pair of boot-cut jeans on your “must-have” list. This pair from NYDJ comes in 15 (!) washes which I honestly didn’t even know was possible. I love the dark wash pair for nicer denim-worthy occasions.

Alina Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are classic (ignore the Gen-Z haters) and this pair is over 40 percent off. The dark wash is on sale but there are plenty of other color options to revisit once you fall in love.

Slim Trouser Ponte Knit

If jeans are a little too casual for your office, NYDJ also makes sleek and comfortable trousers . This pair comes in sizes 00-18 and is currently over $40 off.

Plus Size Marilyn Straight Jeans in Gilt

This pair of plus-size straight-leg jeans are made with soft velvety material which will make them your go-to when the temperature starts to drop.

Relaxed Stretch Twill Trousers w/Fray Hem & Belt

Orange has been the It color of summer 2022 and this pair of trousers is the perfect way to play into the trend.

