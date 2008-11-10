Opening Day at Okemo: Count Down

I have a serious case of the Mondays. There’s a chill in the air and all I want to do is book a day trip ticket to Okemo to play in powder on opening day. Saturday marks the beginning of the winter season and I’m still in shock at how quickly it has come. I just got off the phone with the boys at my local snow/skate/surf shop and they sound optimistic. I am kind of in a panic, though. I’m upgrading everything this season and starting fresh with a new setup – board, boots, the works. I am desperate for new bindings and considering these beauties from Burton.

I have 5 days to get it together. Meet me on the mountain?