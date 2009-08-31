Opening Ceremony’s Opening Ceremonies

Half of Hollywood it seems was transplanted to Tokyo this weekend, to fete the new Opening Ceremony seven-story flagship store. With a crowd that contained super-models, A-list actors, comedians and musicians alike, the revelers included fellow designer Alexander Wang and his muse Erin Wasson, Jason Schwartzman, a schoolgirl-prim Kirsten Dunst and the Olsen twins, who are particularly jet-set this week.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, each rocking a pair of whimsical black rabbit and mouse ears, were actually there on double-duty: one-part celebrating Opening Ceremony designer’s Humberto Leon and Carol Kim‘s success, and one-part promoting their own line The Row which will be featured and sold within the Tokyo store. Andy Samberg, who will be back in New York in September to film the season premiere of Saturday Night Live with Megan Fox, arrived with his date, alternative songstress Joanna Newsom, in tow.

An after-party was held at Liquid Room, which even attracted Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon. The glamorous evening kicked off what is an exciting month for fashion, with fashion weeks in New York, Paris, London, and Milan beginning in just a matter of days.