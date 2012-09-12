Inside Opening Ceremony’s 10th Anniversary Bash

Opening Ceremony, the groundbreaking boutique started by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, landed in New York City on the edge of Soho in 1992. Ten years later it is one of the influential retailer’s in the world. To celebrate its anniversary the retailer hosted a massive 10th anniversary bash at Webster Hall that lasted until four in the morning. Even Lil’ Kim showed up to perform. We were there to capture all of the action for what might go down as the best party of this fashion week.

Photography by: Sophie Elgort

1 of 15 Opening Ceremony held its 10th anniversary party in the East Village at Webster Hall during fashion week. Some serious style setters turned out, including this woman wearing a Fall 2012 Balenciaga satin sweatshirt. It was a massive affair, and the crowd came out to celebrate the trendsetting boutique which popped up on the edge of Soho in 1992. The party lasted until 4 a.m. with top DJs and even Lil' Kim making appearances. Giant cupcakes dangled from the ceiling. This wasn't your typical uptight fashion party. The DJs got everyone onto the dance floor. Rooms in Webster Hall were decorated to reflect on Opening Ceremony's history. Bad brilliance, just about sums up the party. Banners hung from the second floor balcony. Some attendees went wild with their outfits. Disco balls and neon signs were integral to the decor. If you can wear a spiderman outfit, why not? VIP areas were decorated in roses and included thrones. This was the party to wear those pleather hot pants you have been storing in your closet. Tattoos have never looked so chic. Next slideshow starts in 10s New York Fashion Week Spring 2013 Smack Down: Side Parts vs. Center Parts



























