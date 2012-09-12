Opening Ceremony, the groundbreaking boutique started by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, landed in New York City on the edge of Soho in 1992. Ten years later it is one of the influential retailer’s in the world. To celebrate its anniversary the retailer hosted a massive 10th anniversary bash at Webster Hall that lasted until four in the morning. Even Lil’ Kim showed up to perform. We were there to capture all of the action for what might go down as the best party of this fashion week.
Photography by: Sophie Elgort
Inside Opening Ceremony’s 10th Anniversary Bash
