Opening Ceremony and Target Make a Video!

Come Sunday, Target’s highly anticipated, reissued GO! International collection will be on racks, and budgeting fashionistas everywhere will rush to get their hands on discounted Proenza, Rodarte, and Thakoon. In celebration, Opening Ceremony produced Step! Clap! Go! a video featuring the Bad News, a girls’ step team from the Bronx, who showcase their moves while modeling the 34 dresses in a lively, fierce routine.

While the young girls have more swag than I could ever pull off, it’s nice to know I could at least snag their cute clothes on March 13 both in stores and online. Hey, if you got yourself some Richard Chai for less than $50, wouldn’t you want to dance too?

Step, Clap, Go! from Opening Ceremony on Vimeo.