Opening Ceremony Spring 2011 Lookbook: French Gone Ethnic

I don’t really love to use the word ethnic, because if you happen to be from the source of said “ethnic” look, it couldn’t be less exotic. However, Opening Ceremony Spring 2011’s look at France by way of Morocco, takes the chic and flirty silhouettes of your above average Parisian lovely and makes them just a bit spicier.

Mini skirts are paired with printed cropped sweaters, shears get animal printed, dresses get fringed and colors look sun-faded. It’s pretty and wearable, but still that particular brand of OC cool, and I want most of it right about now.

They’re available online, are you in?

All photos: Opening Ceremony