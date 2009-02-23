Object Of Desire

Opening Ceremony pocket jacket, $555, at openingceremony.us

Reason #1

While we were out and about for New York Fashion Week, I almost missed the launch of Opening Ceremony’s e-commerce site. Almost…

Reason #2

Not only is Opening Ceremony one of the most innovative and interesting stores in New York, their in-house line captures the same casually chic attitude with a slight wink and nod.

Reason #3

This nylon pocket jacket is the perfect piece for spring. For now, when the mercury is still low, layer it with a sweater, but there are plenty of pockets to store sunglasses when the sun comes out.