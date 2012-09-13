Want: Opening Ceremony Pajama Shirt

Confession: We’ve totally been caught with our pants … er … shirt down, and are quickly realizing that with the sudden shift in weather into fall, we really don’t have as many transitional options in our wardrobe as we thought we did. No, it’s not cold enough yet (thank goodness) for heavy sweaters or coats, but we’re shivering in our tanks.

As we took a break from New York Fashion Week, we revisited our tap fall trends and pieces we’re dying to include into our closet. Perusing some of our favorite online shops, we discovered this adorable blouse at Opening Ceremony.

With preppy being a surefire hit for its automatic chic-ality, and pajama dressing very much still on trend going into fall, we’re really excited about this find. It will look perfect with a high-waisted, A-line skirt or pair of tailored trousers. Frankly, this collared number is wardrobe gold.

Opening Ceremony Front And Back Cut-Out Pajama Shirt, $365, at Opening Ceremony