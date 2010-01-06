Opening Ceremony: NY Ace Hotel Store to Stock Dream Array of Merch

Everyone’s favorite hipster retailer, Opening Ceremony, has announced the opening of their newest New York location in Manhattan’s Ace Hotel. Co-owners Humberto Leon and Carol Lim were approached by hotelier Alex Calderwood about opening an outpost from their original location on Howard Street, and the duo was immediately enthralled by the idea.

Leon and Lim decided to make this second store slightly different than the first, wanting it to be about more than just fashion. “We wanted it to be the ultimate hotel shop,” Humberto told WWD. The twosome wanted to look into the needs of the everyday traveler and decided to stock items such as essential toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and Proper Attire condoms as well as specialty snacks from around the world. The space will also house McSweeny’s books. Since a hotel shop means throngs of tourists coming in and out, Humberto and Carol intend to cater to their tourist needs by providing souvenirs such as Alexander Wang tote bags, Proenza Schouler Dopp kits, and Tumi luggage.

Opening Ceremony’s success has been so great, they have opened stores in Tokyo and Los Angeles; it seems only a matter of time before they take the rest of the globe by storm.

Be sure to check out the new outpost, located at 29th and Broadway, which is set to open in February.