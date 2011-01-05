Opening Ceremony Gets Weird For Spring 2011 (VIDEO)

We are certainly digging designers’ enthusiasm when it comes to creating short films to go along with their print lookbooks. Opening Ceremony has offered up videos for the last couple of seasons, but the ber-hip retailer’s clip for the Spring 2011 collection has rendered us completely clueless. Filmed by Carlos Charlie Perez in Brooklyn, Billy the Kids is less about the clothes and more about the weird yet extremely compelling performance art that’s happening. Besides picking up on a bit of Harmony Korine influence, some confusing philosophical monologue and random cardboard cutouts of Elvis Presley and Bill Murray, we have no idea what’s going on. Got any ideas? Enlighten us in the comments section!