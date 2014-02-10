Opening Ceremony’s Fall 2014 Collection: Zippered Knits, Killer Coats, and Chocolate-Covered Walls

For those editors that braved the snow and cold on Sunday evening in New York, Opening Ceremony co-founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim supplied a reward in the form of hot chocolate. Not only did editors get little chocolate bon-bons upon entry, the runway also featured actual chocolate dripping down the white walls of the venue.

All this chocolate was a not-so-subtle nod to Belgium, which inspired the label’s Fall 2014 collection. The label’s real strength is in its separates—buttoned-up blouses, zippered knits, flared skirts—and this season’s offerings also featured a really great mix of textures, from furry and quilted jackets to ribbed knits. Colors centered on earth tones and soft grays, with pops of hunter green, cobalt, and salmon.

Other than the chocolate walls, the collection’s most memorable stand-outs were a series of eye-catching skirts with asymmetrical hemlines and cut-outs to expose the knees, as well as some sophisticated collarless coats with colorful zippers.