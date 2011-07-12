Opening Ceremony Designers Take on Kenzo, Eddie Borgo Resort

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon and Carol Lim are taking over as creative directors of LVMH owned Kenzo, a position most recently held by Antonio Marras. [WWD]

Eddie Borgo resort is deadly awesome. I want 90% of it, at least. [Fashionologie]

Hallmark is making a “royals!” movie, to star Alice St. Claire who looks less like Kate Middleton than I do, and that’s sayin’ something. [WWD]

GQ is calling out the country’s worst dressed cities, with Buffalo at number 25, which offends me personally. [GQ]

Rickie De Sole has been promoted from accessories editor to Filipa Fino’s recently vacated position as senior accessories editor at Vogue. Leith Speer Barton, who has an awesome name and served as Anna’s assistant, was promoted to accessories editor. In case you care. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @refinery29 Look at these hair calf cheetah @loefflerrandall shoes for fall want! They sound lovely.

RT @models Who can guess this RT @ninjasze: you’ll never guess who is our most FB liked model in the MDC database? Hint, it’s not Kate Moss. hmm, very interesting…

RT @cocorocha Shooting in soho, the paparazzi found us! http://instagr.am/p/HhAVv/ I bet it’s hard for Coco to hide in a crowd.

RT @patmcgrathreal BeautyFlash!! Apply your moisturizer while the skin is still damp – when skin is completely dry, moisturizer isn’t absorbed as effectively. I do this one!