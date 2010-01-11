Opening Ceremony Clothing Collab with Levi’s to Launch

The teasing rumors have finally been put to rest— and the truth is better than we could have ever imagined.

After much speculation, Opening Ceremony and Levi’s have finally announced that their multi-season collaboration project will hit stores during New York Fashion Week in February.

This partnership is the most recent in Opening Ceremony’s string of successful collaboration projects, as the impeccably styled boutique created tons of buzz in past projects with Timberland, Pendleton, and Keds.

“We love to work with heritage brands that have a real history and are experts at what they do,” Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony, told WWD. “This particular project is exciting because there are so many avenues we can explore, as Levi’s has such a vast and rich past.”

For the spring line, Levi’s will venture away from denim by putting the spotlight on corduroy. Unisex pants and shorts will be available in a variety of bright swatches — fuschia, teal, lavender, beige, curry, olive, navy, and white — along with pants in both men’s and women’s fits. Although corduroy serves as the template for this collection, a few jackets will be available in both fine-wale and denim styles. Prices fall between $106 and $178.

In addition to Opening Ceremony stores, Levi.com, and Levi’s flagship post in San Francisco, the capsule collection will be available at select retailers, including Barneys New York, Fred Segal, and Colette.

We’re sure that this collection’s bursts of color will fit perfectly into our spring wardrobes, and come February (with Ryan McGinley shooting the ad campaign), boys and girls alike will be dashing to the racks to scoop up some colorful cords.

