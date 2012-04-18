Style 101: Opening Ceremony To Release A History Textbook

To celebrate 10 years of being one of the coolest boutiques in New York City (and in the world for that matter), Opening Ceremony will be releasing what looks to be a good textbook-size publication on all things OC from publishing house Rizzoli, that has also given us must-have reads on Alber Elbaz and Lanvin, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs, Christian Louboutin, Rick Owens, Carine Roitfeld and many more pieces of high-fashion-minded literature. According to their website, the Opening Ceremony book will include “…original photography by Terry Richardson, ‘zine inserts by Chloë Sevigny and Spike Jonze, and memories and artwork by Ryan McGinley, Alexander Wang, Sally Singer, M.I.A., Terence Koh, Marcel Dzama, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Jason Schwartzman [swoon], and so many more…”

For anyone who is a die-hard Opening Ceremony fan, even if you can’t afford anything in one of their shops, this book sounds like the perfect accessory to complete any school nerd ensemble in addition to being a must-read. If you head over to the official Opening Ceremony website, you can pre-order the book now for its release on September 4th of this year.

And at $65 a pop, you can definitely put a few pennies aside to save up for a copy. Think of it this way–it will definitely make one hell of a stylish addition to your book shelf, coffee table or if you’re the kind of person that likes to put long reads next to the toilet, then the bathroom would be a safe bet too (though the thought of doing that makes us kind of cringe).

