Just Opened: 5 New Must-Visit Shops From Proenza Schouler, Rag & Bone, More

Whoever said that good ol’ fashioned brick and mortar shopping (a.k.a. offline shopping for you tech-savvy folks out there) was dead should probably start to think otherwise.

This month, four fashionable brands will be opening up new shops on both sides of the Atlantic, giving local style denizens on both continents a reason to take a break from their computers. New York favorites Proenza Schouler and Rag & Bone will both be opening flagship boutiques, with the former setting up shop in the city’s ritzy Madison Avenue district and the latter breaking ground in the British capital of London. Another Big Apple staple will also be opening up shop, as Opening Ceremony will launch a temporary pop-up situation also in London, joining the likes of iconic French label Chanel who also announced plans to open a limited-time retail location in the city that Kate Middleton calls home.

Not to outdone, Tom “A Single Man” Ford has also announced within the last 24 hours that the former YSL creative director will be opening his first London flagship store just in time for the fall season.

