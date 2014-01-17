How To Do Everything Better: Open Wine Without a Corkscrew

New year, new you. With that in mind, follow along as we hit up experts in far-ranging fields from fashion to hospitality to travel for their thoughts on how to do everything better this year.

Nothing, and we mean nothing will ruin a party, picnic, or impromptu celebration, quite like when you go to open a bottle of wine and realize you don’t have a corkscrew. Seriously, who hasn’t this happened to?

Luckily, the folks over at Mirabeau Wine have a solution, and it involves using your shoe. We imagine this would make a great party trick, and it also means something that is music to our ears—that now you can drink wine anytime, anywhere.

Here’s how to do it:

Remove the foil cap from the bottle then put the bottle into the shoe. Take the bottom of the shoe and place it against a wall. Using the shoe as a barrier between the bottom of the bottle and the wall, carefully bang the bottle against the wall. After a few hits, the cork will start to release from the bottle. After the cork is halfway out, you can remove the rest with your hands.

Watch the video tutorial below:





