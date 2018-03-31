The Best Open-Toed Shoes to Spring for This Season

Our toes (and the rest of our bodies) are ready for spring and it’s about time we decorate our feet in florals, platforms, mules, and more. We’re rounding up the best open-toed shoes for spring, and the only thing you’re missing is a fresh pedicure.

This spring we’re seeing a bevy of white, yellow, and red shoes, plus a ton of embellishments, intricate detailing, and even some fruit prints! This spring’s sartorial vibe is all about not taking yourself too seriously, and we fully support this movement. So throw on some banana mules (slide 14) or even a vinyl floral heel (slide 6) and get ready to step into the new season with your best foot (and shoe) forward.