Found: The Perfect Open-Toe Bootie With a Low, Walkable Heel

What: A perfect (and affordable) pair of open-toe booties.

Why: We love the look of an open-toe boot but, for the most part, the pairs we’ve found all feature seriously high heels. As much as we appreciate a vertical boost once in a while, we’re also realistic about what we’ll wear regularly, and these boots feature a low, walkable heel that aren’t only cool-looking, but immensely walkable and (creative) office-appropriate

How: We’d wear these now with a pair of skinny jeans, socks, and oversize sweater but when the weather warms up, ditch the socks and rock ’em with everything from skirts dresses to cropped trousers.

Auckland Peep Toe Booties, $184; at Topshop